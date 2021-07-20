Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu in Chandigarh but no meeting with Capt
chandigarh news

Sidhu in Chandigarh but no meeting with Capt

Sidhu, whose appointment was announced on Sunday night, spent the entire day visiting cabinet ministers and other senior leaders of the party in Chandigarh and Mohali, but his much-anticipated meeting with Amarinder did not materialise even though they were within a few hundred meters of each other at one point of time.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working president Kuljit Singh Nagra welcomes newly appointed state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence in Mohali on Monday. (ANI)

A day after he became the new Punjab Congress president, expectation was that Navjot Singh Sidhu will call on chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu, whose appointment was announced on Sunday night, spent the entire day visiting cabinet ministers and other senior leaders of the party in Chandigarh and Mohali, but their much-anticipated meeting did not materialise even though they were within a few hundred meters of each other at one point of time.

The new state Congress head was with leaders at cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s house, whereas the chief minister was having a meeting with MLAs from Patiala district at his official residence. Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had indicated earlier that the two leaders would meet.

Sidhu returned to Patiala after meeting dozens of party leaders in the tricity and will travel to Amritsar on Tuesday. Both sides later said there was no meeting planned or requested.

Monday’s developments are sign that the crisis is still simmering. Amarinder, who had opposed Sidhu’s appointment, is furious with the Amritsar East MLA for making “derogatory” tweets and statements against him. The CM told Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, one of the three persons tasked with resolving the crisis in the Congress, that he would met Sidhu only after a public apology from him.

Till Monday night, there was no apology or response from the new appointee on his demand.

Amarinder has not put out a tweet or statement to welcome the changes so far whereas Congress’ other two CMs Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) congratulated Sidhu on Twitter.

Earlier, Sidhu arrived in Chandigarh in the morning and met former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, assembly speaker Rana KP Singh, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar and cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Razia Sultana and Charanjit Singh Channi. Jakhar, Randhawa and some MLAs joined him as he went around meeting other leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP