Sidhu Moose Wala killing accused's twin brother arrested for plotting Dera follower's murder

The Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Monday arrested the twin brother of an accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and identified him as the mastermind of sacrilege accused Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria’s murder. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh Bhau of Dhapai village in Faridkot district. He is a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar. Dera follower Pardeep was shot dead by six shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang inside his shop at Hari Nau in Kotkapura on November 10 last year. Pardeep was accused in two cases of sacrilege which include theft of a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib and sacrilege at Bargari in Faridkot district. He was granted bail in the sacrilege cases on August 3, 2021.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab. (Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram)

Harpreet is the twin brother of Manpreet Singh Bhau, the first person arrested in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Manpreet was among the persons who were involved in the murder plan of Moose Wala since January 2022. Moose Wala was killed on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa. He provided logistics support and carried out recce of the slain singer. Manpreet is close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as they had spent time together in Faridkot jail.

Sandeep Goel, assistant inspector general of police (AIG), AGTF, said that Harpreet was arrested from the Haryana border near Patran in Patiala district. “He was the mastermind of the murder. Harpreet was in constant touch with fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and after getting directions from him planned Pardeep’s murder. He was the key link between the shooters, Goldy Brar and the people who provided logistics support. He provided main assistance to the shooters by arranging the hideouts, vehicles, and recce of Pardeep. Further investigation is under process,” he added.

The Faridkot police had invoked a stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against all the accused including fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, who is the alleged mastermind in the murder.

Harpreet was produced in the court of Faridkot judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh on Monday. The court granted four days custody of the accused to Punjab police.

With the arrest of Harpreet, now Punjab police have arrested 12 persons including six shooters in Dera followers murder case. Faridkot police has also invoked a stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against all the accused including fugitive gangster Goldy Brar in the murder case.

