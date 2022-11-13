Sidhu Moose Wala killing: US-based Darman Kahlon booked by Ludhiana police

Following the information provided by gangsters Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Mani Rayya, Ludhiana Police have nominated Darmanjot Singh Kahlon alias Darman Kahlon. Kahlon is believed to be hiding in the United States. He has been nominated for allegedly supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Kahlon has been booked in the FIR lodged at Salem Tabri police station in June this year. Toofan and Rayya told police that Darman Kahlon had made a call to them and asked them to do as gangster Goldy Brar asked them.

The accused told police that Lawrence Bishnoi had hatched several conspiracies to murder Sidhu Moose Wala. According to one of the conspiracies they had planned to conduct a raid at the house of the singer in police uniform and during the raid would gun him down at his residence. They did reccee of the house ten days before executing the murder. They found that as Sidhu Moose Wala had police security cover, it will be not feasible to enter the house even in the police uniform. Following this Bishnoi had changed the plan.

The accused also told police that they along with another sharp shooter Gurmeet Meeta, a dismissed police constable, who was a national-level javelin thrower were kept on standby on the day of the murder. They were asked to respond immediately if there was a change in the conspiracy.

Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiyan, Mandeep Singh alias Toofan, Gurmeet Meeta along with Satbir Singh were captured in the CCTVs before and after the murder of the singer.

Both sharpshooters Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiyan, Mandeep Singh alias Toofan are currently in the custody of Ludhiana police on five-day police remand.