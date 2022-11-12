Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Ludhiana court sends two gangsters to 5-day police remand

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Ludhiana court sends two gangsters to 5-day police remand

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:01 PM IST

The accused were produced before the court on Saturday and the court remanded accused for five days in police custody for questioning. The accused were lodged in the Goindwal jail

Gangsters Mandeep Toofan and Mani Rayya being produced in the court by Ludhiana police. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the case of supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder case of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, the police brought two gangsters Mandeep Toofan and Mani Rayya on production warrant for questioning on Saturday.

The accused were produced before the court on Saturday. The court remanded the accused for five days in police custody for questioning. The accused were lodged in Goindwal jail. On October 10 the police had brought gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on production warrant for questioning for supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder of Moose Wala. The Ludhiana city police has already arrested his close aide Sandeep Singh Kahlon alias Sona, nephew of former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon and Satbir Singh –who had sent shooters to Bathinda for the murder of Moose Wala with the weapons.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff- 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate said, the Ludhiana police had arrested Satbir Singh a stud farm owner of Amritsar on June 30, whose car was captured in the CCTVs at a filling station in Bathinda with the shooters.

“During questioning Satbir had revealed that his friend Sandeep Singh Kahlon had asked him to drop three men to Bathinda. It was found that Satbir had dropped two shooters Mandeep Toofan and Manpreet Rayya with an unidentified shooter at Bathinda. On the way they had picked two bags of weapons. Following the information provided by Satbir the CIA staff had arrested Kahlon on July 9,” said Juneja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP