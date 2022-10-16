Sidhu Moose Wala murder case : Part of conspiracy dismissed cop held with illegal weapon

A dismissed police constable, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy of murder of Punjabi singer turned politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala, was brought on production warrant by crime investigation agency (CIA) staff-2 police of Ludhiana police commissionerate. The accused is a close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have recovered a .30 bore illegal pistol and four bullets from his possession.

The accused identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta of Chak Khasra Kulia village of Batala in Gurdaspur, was captured in the CCTVs with Satbir Singh of Ajnala, Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiyan and Mandeep Singh alias Toofan before and after the murder of the singer.

The accused told police that Lawrence Bishnoi had hatched several conspiracies to murder Sidhu Moose Wala. According to one of the conspiracies they had planned to conduct a raid at the house of the singer in police uniform and during the raid would shoot him at his residence. However, the plan was changed and they had murdered the singer with a different modus operandi. Meeta also added that he used to carry a police uniform with him all the time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Investigation), Varinderpal Singh Brar said that the police recovered the weapon from the house of the accused following the information provided by him. “The police have arrested him in the case of hatching a conspiracy of murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder, lodged at police station Salem Tabri on June 29,”said the DCP. “The accused was captured in the CCTVs with Satbir Singh of Ajnala, Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiyan and Mandeep Singh alias Toofan before and after murder of Moose Wala,”he added.

Inspector Beant Juneja, Incharge at CIA staff-2 said that the accused Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta had joined police force in 2014 as constable. However, he fell prey to drugs and started remaining absent from duty without informing the department. He was dismissed in 2020. Meanwhile, he had come in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and joined his gang. Gurmeet Singh was a national level athlete and a javelin thrower. He is already facing trials in assault, attempt to murder and murder cases. He was arrested by Batala police in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. The Ludhiana police brought him on a production warrant.More important information is being expected from the accused during questioning.

