Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Congress delegation meets Punjab governor, seeks probe by central agency

A delegation of the Punjab Congress led by its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday to seek an investigation by a central investigating agency into singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s brutal murder in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

The delegation, which also included Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, state working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, deputy CLP leader Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Balbir Sidhu, apprised the governor about the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. The killing should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as nobody had any faith in the state government, it said.

The delegation said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann had proved to be “disastrous” for the state. “No doubt the AAP got a public mandate, but they have proved to be a complete failure. The broad daylight murder of the internationally acclaimed Punjabi singer is a warning call for all of us. It was not a routine murder, but a well-conceived conspiracy executed so daringly that the assailants had no fear of law,” Warring said after meeting the governor.

Moose Wala was killed by unidentified assailants in an ambush just four kilometres from his house in Moosa village on Sunday when he was on his way to meet his aunt. The incident took place a day after his security was downgraded by the state government.

The delegation said that even three days after the assassination, the police have no clue and are latching on to “confessions” made by some people on social media. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been a complete disaster. He is either callous or incompetent to understand the gravity of the situation and the tragedy. He did not have the courtesy to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved parents whose only son fell to the bullets of assassins,” the delegation told the governor. Moose Wala had joined the Congress in December 2021 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from the Mansa seat.