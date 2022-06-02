Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Congress delegation meets Punjab governor, seeks probe by central agency
A delegation of the Punjab Congress led by its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday to seek an investigation by a central investigating agency into singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s brutal murder in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
The delegation, which also included Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, state working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, deputy CLP leader Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Balbir Sidhu, apprised the governor about the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. The killing should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as nobody had any faith in the state government, it said.
The delegation said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann had proved to be “disastrous” for the state. “No doubt the AAP got a public mandate, but they have proved to be a complete failure. The broad daylight murder of the internationally acclaimed Punjabi singer is a warning call for all of us. It was not a routine murder, but a well-conceived conspiracy executed so daringly that the assailants had no fear of law,” Warring said after meeting the governor.
Moose Wala was killed by unidentified assailants in an ambush just four kilometres from his house in Moosa village on Sunday when he was on his way to meet his aunt. The incident took place a day after his security was downgraded by the state government.
The delegation said that even three days after the assassination, the police have no clue and are latching on to “confessions” made by some people on social media. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been a complete disaster. He is either callous or incompetent to understand the gravity of the situation and the tragedy. He did not have the courtesy to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved parents whose only son fell to the bullets of assassins,” the delegation told the governor. Moose Wala had joined the Congress in December 2021 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from the Mansa seat.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
