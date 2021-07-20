Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidhu returns to hero’s welcome with road show in Amritsar

Armed with garlands, banners, flags and bouquets, supporters of the newly appointed Punjab Congress chief awaited his arrival at Golden Gate for hours despite the rain
By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu getting a rousing reception on his arrival in Amritsar on Tuesday afternoon after his appointment as Punjab Congress president. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Two days after being appointed the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to a hero’s welcome with the party rank and file lining up with garlands, banners, flags and bouquets at Golden Gate, the main entrance to Amritsar from National Highway 1, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

Amritsar has sent Sidhu to Parliament thrice and he is the Amritsar East MLA at present.

Sidhu’s supporters were eagerly awaiting his arrival since 1pm despite the rain till he finally reached at 3pm. The crowd surrounded him, raising slogans and performing bhangra to the beat of the dhol to celebrate his appointment.

A long traffic jam was seen on the highway as people stopped to catch a glimpse of the leader who acknowledged the blessings and wishes with folded hands. He was honoured with siropas (robes of honour), momentos and garlands en route his residence in Amritsar.

People greeting Navjot Singh Sidhu at Golden Gate in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Before he reached Amritsar, the former Punjab minister was accorded a warm welcome by Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny, who is among the four working presidents of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). He was accompanied by Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria when he left from Patiala, but on reaching the city, no local MLA turned up to welcome him.

Sidhu’s convoy resembled a road show as he headed for his residence.

Though his main residence is in Amritsar, Sidhu was seen in the city after several months as he shifted based to Patiala, his home town.

