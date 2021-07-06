Sidhu should have cleared power mess by accepting ministry instead of giving suggestions: Harsimrat

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday said that Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu should have implemented his suggestions by taking charge of the power portfolio when it was offered to him instead of talking about issues in the power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Talking to mediapersons in Bathinda, Harsimrat asked why did Sidhu refuse the power ministry when chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh offered him. “He should have taken the opportunity and cancelled the power purchase agreements if they were faulty as he claims. Why he waited till the next elections to raise this issue. He is just doing politics to defame the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are hand in glove and they just want to defame the party of Punjabis to take the control of the state,” she added.

“The entire Punjab has taken to the streets. There is chaos for electricity. Forget about setting up new plants, they have closed down the existing ones. The industry is closed for two days and timings of government offices have been reduced. The farmers are the worst-hit as they are not getting electricity for irrigation,” the Akali MP said.

“The government departments had electricity bill dues to the tune of ₹2,200 crore. If the common man doesn’t pay bills their connections are snapped but nothing is done when government’s own departments and MLA are not paying bills.