Sidhu targets Kejriwal over sacrilege issue

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday targeted AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 2015 sacrilege issues, asking him who was stopping his party’s newly elected government in the state from initiating action against those behind the desecration incident.

Sidhu posted a video clip on Twitter in which Kejriwal is heard stating that action can be taken against the “masterminds” in the sacrilege incidents within 24 hours. “So who is stopping you now…@ArvindKejriwal,” he tweeted along with the video of the AAP leader’s statement to the media last year. In another post, the former Congress minister also hit out at Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking ₹1 lakh-crore financial package from the central government. “@ArvindKejriwal on one hand talking about generating ₹30000 cr by omitting corruption and ₹20000 cr from sand mafia…On the other hand you send your protégé to the same PM @narendramodi you criticized yesterday with a begging bowl asking for 50000 cr annually-What a paradox?” he tweeted.

