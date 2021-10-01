Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu’s greed for power has been exposed: Punjab BJP
chandigarh news

Sidhu’s greed for power has been exposed: Punjab BJP

The Congress is crumbling in the country due to the remote control-style of functioning and Sidhu did not resign, as claimed by him, over appointment of certain people, says BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday said the facade of moral high ground of Navjot Singh Sidhu has been exposed as the entire country has witnessed the politics of greed practised by the state Congress chief. (HT)

Chandigarh

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday said the facade of moral high ground of Navjot Singh Sidhu has been exposed as the entire country has witnessed the politics of greed practised by the state Congress chief.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday, Sharma said shenanigans of Sidhu were his desperate attempt to bring the Gandhis to tow his political line. “He is feeling left out as he was not made the chief minister of the state,” said Sharma.

The Congress is crumbling in the country due to the remote control-style of functioning and Sidhu did not resign, as claimed by him, over appointment of certain people. “He resigned because Charanjit Singh Channi was made the chief minister and his entire game plan got scuttled,” said Sharma.

The state BJP chief declared that on coming to power party will give electricity at reasonable rates and there would be no power cuts. “The state will be rejuvenated by an economic policy which will take all segments of society together. Specifically, farmers’ income will be doubled as always advocated by the BJP,” said Sharma.

