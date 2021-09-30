Sidhu’s resignation is Congress’ internal matter: Alka Lamba

Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba on Wednesday said the resignation of Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu was an internal matter of the party and would be dealt with accordingly.

While addressing a press conference at Shimla, she avoided commenting on the issue that has kicked off a political turmoil. However, she said Sidhu lacked political understanding even after 17 years in the field. “Sidhu is trying to step back from his responsibility which was given to him by the party high command. The Congress changed the leadership on his demand. I don’t understand which fight he is going to fight this way on the social media platforms, while there are other channels open for talks and resolving issues,” she added.

She said both KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat were in touch with all leaders and the issue will soon be resolved in Punjab.

Meanwhile, slamming the central government over the seizure of drugs at a Gujarat port, Lamba sought a judicial probe into the matter. The Congress leader said that under Modi regime, drug trade was flourishing in the country as well as Himachal.

Unemployment is increasing in the state, she said, so jobless people are being made “victims of drugs”. Lamba said the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the byelections.

She alleged that “double-engine” government has encouraged drugs instead of providing employment. Shimla police alone have registered 187 cases under the NDPS Act since January this year, she added.

She said that the Modi government had promised to give employment to two crore youths every year, but instead “is pushing them into drugs so that they are distracted and do not ask for their right”.

She also hit out at the central and state governments over the issues of inflation, unemployment and law and order. She termed both the governments a “complete failure”.