Sidhwan Canal cleaning row in Ludhiana: GNPS principal joins probe

A day after authorities of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, made 150 students carry out a cleanliness drive inside the Sidhwan Canal without getting requisite permission from the civic body and irrigation department, the principal on Friday appeared before additional deputy commissioner of Khanna, Amarjit Bains, who is probing the incident.

“The school’s principal, Gurbhej Singh Nagi, has been asked to submit a reply in writing as to why the children were taken on to the canal bed for a cleanliness drive. After receiving the explanation, further action will be initiated,” said Bains.

During the drive, the students had reached the almost 15-feet canal bed with the help of an iron ladder fixed on the canal wall and also set the collected waste, including idols and pictures, on fire. However, the school denied setting the material on fire.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, while taking serious note of the incident, had marked the inquiry to Bains to find out how the drive was carried out without necessary permissions from the district administration.

Malik had said that while social spirit is good, but school authorities allowing children to enter the canal without permission compromised their safety.

MC had also slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on GNPS for burning the garbage. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that burning garbage is illegal and National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken strict note of the same in the past.

Members of Public Action Committee (PAC), who had highlighted the issue of increasing pollution in Sidhwan Canal, also criticised the school authorities. City-based environmentalists Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira said that while social work is appreciable, but making students enter the canal bed without proper protective gear like gum shoes and gloves put their safety at risk.

