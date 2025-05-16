Sikh businessman shot dead outside his office in Canada

Chandigarh : A Sikh businessman was shot dead outside his office in Canada’s Mississauga on Wednesday, sparking shock and concern across the South Asian and business communities in Ontario. A Sikh businessman was shot dead outside his office in Canada’s Mississauga on Wednesday, sparking shock and concern across the South Asian and business communities in Ontario.

The victim was identified by multiple sources as Harjeet Singh Dhadda, a 40-year-old entrepreneur originally from Bazpur, Uttarakhand, who had built a successful trucking safety and insurance consultancy in the Greater Toronto Area.

While Peel Regional Police have not officially released his name, sources close to the investigation confirm Dhadda was the man killed in the broad daylight shooting.

Emergency crews responded to reports of gunfire near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way at approximately 11.53 am. According to Peel Police, officers arrived to find a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma”. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene, but the victim was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for Peel paramedics confirmed the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dhadda was shot four times outside his office.

According to people familiar with the matter, Dhadda had recently received threatening phone calls from individuals demanding extortion money and had reported the matter to local authorities. However, police have not confirmed whether these threats are connected to the shooting.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation,” said constable Michelle Stafford of Peel Police. “We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.”

“The Homicide Bureau is now leading the investigation. At this time, there are no suspects in custody and no descriptions have been released. Police are canvassing the area for security camera footage and are urging any witnesses to come forward,” Peel Police said in a statement.

A heavy police presence remained in the area throughout the day as investigators continued to collect evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or leave an anonymous tip through crime stoppers.