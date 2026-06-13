Sikh jatha forced to return from Wagah border: Haryana SAD demands apology from state govt, defends HSGMC

Two days after a jatha (delegation) of 94 pilgrims from Haryana returned from the Attari-Wagah border, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) unit in Haryana on Friday urged the BJP-led state government to issue a public apology to the Sikh community.

He along with other SAD members submitted a memorandum in the name of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to district administration in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)

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SAD’s Haryana president Harkesh Singh Mohri, however, defended the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), stating that the committee fulfilled its responsibilities, but the government failed to get the necessary clearance.

The Sikh jatha was scheduled to visit Lahore and other parts of Pakistan starting June 10 for a 10-day religious pilgrimage to mark the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev.

The group was left stranded all day waiting for final approval from Indian authorities despite having valid visas, eventually making them unable to proceed with their journey and return back.

It was later learnt that the jatha lacked clearance from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) as the Haryana home department, held by the chief minister, failed to send a report to Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Mohri, who was part of the delegation, said that officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) told them that the verified list of Haryana pilgrims was not timely submitted to them by the concerned department, while those from Delhi and Punjab were allowed to move ahead for immigration as their list had already reached. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohri, who was part of the delegation, said that officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) told them that the verified list of Haryana pilgrims was not timely submitted to them by the concerned department, while those from Delhi and Punjab were allowed to move ahead for immigration as their list had already reached. {{/usCountry}}

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“Thus, due to the negligence of Haryana officials, many pilgrims were left out to exercise their religious right on this important occasion. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs and there is anger among the community in the whole state,” Mohri said.

He along with other SAD members submitted a memorandum in the name of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to district administration in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

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Speaking with HT, Mohri said that through the memorandums, the party has sought a high-level probe into the lapse and action against those responsible. “The government should also issue a public apology to the members of the jatha and ensure that such negligence is not repeated in the future. The government must also consult the delegates of the community for their suggestions,” he said.

On the role of HSGMC and its president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, he said, “I don’t think the Haryana committee should be blamed for this. They did their job well and submitted all documents to the government. HSGMC should be praised for having done all this in such a short period.”

While speaking with HT on Thursday, Jhinda acknowledged the refusal mistake but blamed the state government for delaying the notification, which had allowed only 10 days to complete all formalities for the jatha being sent to Pakistan for the pilgrimage.

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