Sikh medical practitioner shot dead in Peshawar

Hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh Khalsa, who received four bullets, died on the spot, police said. The killers managed to escape from the crime scene
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:11 AM IST
A Sikh "hakeem" (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar.

Peshawar

A Sikh “hakeem” (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Thursday in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

Hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh Khalsa, who received four bullets, died on the spot, police said. The killers managed to escape from the crime scene.

Singh was running a clinic on Charsadda Road in the city. Police team rushed to the site and encircled the area to nab the culprits. The reason behind the murder was not ascertained yet.

The police are investigating the matter from different angles and possibility of terrorism is also being probed.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority. The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

