Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikh pilgrims celebrate Baisakhi at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

ByAssociated Press
Apr 14, 2025 05:22 PM IST

This year, the Pakistani authorities granted more than 6,500 visas to Indian Sikhs, a higher number than previous years.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims celebrated the harvest festival of Baisakhi, which marks the start of the Sikh New Year, at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.

Sikh pilgrims arrive to attend a ceremony to mark Baisakhi at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, 75km from Lahore, in Pakistan on Monday. (AP Photo)
Sikh pilgrims arrive to attend a ceremony to mark Baisakhi at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, 75km from Lahore, in Pakistan on Monday. (AP Photo)

This year, the Pakistani authorities granted more than 6,500 visas to Indian Sikhs, a higher number than previous years. Visas to travel between the two countries are normally difficult to obtain, but the governments have a special arrangement that allows pilgrims to visit shrines and places of worship.

The main Baisakhi ceremony was held at Nankana Sahib. Gurdwara Janam Asthan is one of nine Sikh places of worship at Nankana Sahib, located 75km west of Lahore.

Rinko Kaur, who travelled from Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said she was initially hesitant about visiting Pakistan. “My family warned me about going and said I should be with a group to be safe,” she said.

“But people have been welcoming here. I saw people coming out of their houses, waving at us as a welcome gesture. We feel as if we are celebrities,” said Rinko, who plans to visit other Sikh holy sites in Pakistan in the coming days.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Baisakhi was a time of “great joy for farmers”. The festival also encourages a spirit of hope, unity and renewal that inspires and unites communities, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sikh pilgrims celebrate Baisakhi at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On