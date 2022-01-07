Sikhs being ‘terrorised’ on social media after PM security breach: Akal Takht jathedar

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said that Sikhs are being “terrorised” on social media platforms following the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

In a video message, while condemning the incident and blaming the “lack of coordination” between central and state officials for it, the jathedar said: “What happened in regard to the visit of the Prime Minister is not good... It is being seen that after this incident, Sikhs are being targeted and hateful remarks are being passed to them over social media. This is very unfortunate”.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that normally an act to kill unarmed and innocent civilians is considered terrorism, but “verbally targeting and vilifying any particular community is also a type of terrorism”.

“Surprisingly, the government is not containing the elements indulging in spreading this kind of terrorism. Even some responsible persons have indulged in making such remarks and threatening the community to repeat 1984-like tragedies (anti-Sikh violence). This is not good in any way. This is kind of hate terrorism. The Government of India must rein in this kind of terrorism that is worse and more dangerous than ordinary terrorism in the world,” he said.

The Akal Takht jathedar said that what happened with the PM has no link with Sikhs. “Yet, they are facing such vilification. Action should be taken against those behind it. They should be booked under sedition charges,” he said.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that Sikhs were vilified even during the farmers’ agitation even as it was a dispute between farmers and the government. “Now, again Sikhs are being dragged into this fresh dispute, while it is one between two governments or political parties. The Union Government should pay attention to it,” he said, adding, “What happened with the Prime Minister should not have happened, because he is an honourable leader of the country. However, what is happening after it is worse”.

