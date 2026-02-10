Sikhs ‘forced’ to remove ‘kara’ during CTET: SGPC flays move

AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami

Taking serious note of an incident in which Sikh candidates were allegedly forced to remove their kara—an iron bracelet and one of the articles of Sikh faith—during the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday condemned the incident, terming it reflective of an anti-Sikh mindset.

The incident reportedly occurred at an examination centre at Delhi Public School in Bhokhra village of Bathinda district, where Sikh candidates appearing for the CTET were asked to remove their kara. Dhami said Punjab is a Sikh-majority state and it is widely known that the kara is an inseparable article of the Sikh faith, making the reported action highly unfortunate.

Questioning under whose directions such instructions were issued on the “sacred land of the Gurus,” Dhami said the matter warrants a thorough investigation. He also sought clarification on whether the Punjab government was endorsing such actions, stating that if so, it would be deeply regrettable.

The SGPC president said a detailed report would be submitted to the Akal Takht after completion of the inquiry. He added that the probe has been entrusted to Darshan Singh, manager of Gurdwara Sri Hajiratan Sahib, Bathinda; Bhola Singh, in-charge of the SGPC sub-office at Talwandi Sabo; along with SGPC preachers. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.