Simran Tiwari secures third spot with 99.4%, Ludhiana girls sweep top ranks

Grit, discipline and academic brilliance propelled Simran Tiwari into the ranks of Ludhiana’s top achievers in the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results declared on Wednesday. A student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, she secured third position in the district after scoring an exceptional 99.4% (497 out of 500) in the medical stream. Simran Tiwari (HT Photo)

This year, girl students from Ludhiana scripted an impressive showing in the Class 12 merit list. District topper Suhani Chauhan of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, secured second position in the state with a flawless score of 100%. Close on her heels was Divanshi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, who also secured 100%, finishing third in the state and second in the district in the humanities stream.

Daughter of a vegetable vendor, Simran’s accomplishment stands as a compelling story of perseverance and aspiration. She said the unwavering support and sacrifices of her family inspired her to remain steadfast in pursuit of her goals.

A bright student since childhood, Simran had earlier secured 98% in Class 10 and has now set her sights on becoming a cardiologist. She hopes to pursue medical studies at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

“I preferred studying during night hours because there are usually many distractions during the daytime. I completely relied on school books for preparation,” she said.

Simran said she studied nearly eight to nine hours daily during the examination period and also attended extra weekend classes organised by the school, which proved invaluable for concept clarity and revision.

“Those additional classes helped me immensely during board preparations,” she added.

Apart from academics, Simran has also distinguished herself in sports and cultural activities. She is a state-level softball player and was part of the team that won a gold medal at a tournament held in Patiala last year. She also enjoys singing.

“My family gave me a separate space at home to study peacefully so that nobody could disturb me. They have always been very supportive of my dreams,” she said emotionally.