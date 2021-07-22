Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Since Covid outbreak, industrial production in Mohali down by 40%
chandigarh news

Since Covid outbreak, industrial production in Mohali down by 40%

Failure to acquire raw material, reverse migration of workforce has further added to industrialists’ woes
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Due to power pangs and other issues, around 50 units have been shifted from Mohali to the neighbouring states. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the industry in Mohali has taken a severe hit with the overall production gone down by 40%.

The industrialists account the losses to a failure to procure raw material during the first and the second wave. Besides, the reverse migration of the workforce led to further losses, 30% of whom are yet to come back from their native states. Moreover, due to power and other issues, around 50 units have been shifted to neighbouring states.

There are around 13,000 micro, small and medium enterprises and 49 major industrial houses in the district employing 1.3 lakh workers.

The president of Mohali Industries Association (MIA), Yogesh Sagar, said, “For the past 15 months, the industry has suffered heavily. We were not getting semi-finished products due to the restrictions in other states. Also, 30% of our workforce is yet to come back, which has resulted in the production going down by around 40%.”

He further said, due to certain issues and power problems, around 50 units have been shifts to neighbouring states and most of them in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Vivek Kapoor, the vice-president of MIA, said due to shut down, manufacturers were not able to sell final products and also there is an acute shortage of steel due to decline in the supply and very high prices in the domestic market, he said.

He further said, “The production had also gone down due to the non-availability of oxygen cylinders for manufacturing specially during the second wave. This has led to production going down by 40-50% in most of the units. Though things are coming back to track, it will take some time.”

Around 10 industries became operational in Mohali in 1978, growing to about 10,000 units, including manufacturing and IT/service industry. The Industrial Area is divided into different phases: Phases 1 to 4 fall under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Phase 7, 8A, and 8B under the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC), and Phase 9 under Punjab Infotech.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP