Singapore National University: Punjab-origin British prof to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

The prestigious National University of Singapore on Wednesday appointed UK-based Punjab-origin academician Jasjit Singh as a visiting faculty to conduct lectures on Sikh beliefs and raise appreciation of the Sikh way of life internationally.

Jasjit Singh (51) is currently associated as an associate professor at the UK’s University of Leeds and is considered to be a leading authority in the field of Sikh studies.

“With his expertise on British Sikhism, Associate Prof Singh will sharpen our scholarly lens on Sikh beliefs and practices, and deepen our students’ knowledge and appreciation of the Sikh way of life not only in Singapore but internationally,” said Professor Lionel Wee, dean at National University of Singapore’s (NUS)Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS).

He announced Singh’s appointment as the inaugural Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) Visiting Professor (Chair) in Sikh Studies on Wednesday.

