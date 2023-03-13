Singhania Education roll out ed-tech platform Quest+

To equip students with coding and artificial intelligence skills, the online platform “Quest +” was launched by the Singhania Education Services (SES) on Monday. The ed-tech platform will cater to students in kindergarten to Class 10.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quest + will provide subject-centered lessons along with regular classes, said Brajesh Kariya, chief operating officer of SES.

Addressing the press conference at a private hotel on Ferozepur road on Monday Kariya said, “Our organisation is aiming to collaborate with the schools in the city and have come up with a model in which the monthly charges of the online-platform can be incorporated in the school fee and students can avail the benefits of digital learning at a low cost.”

He added that the lectures and teaching techniques have been used are as per the New Education Policy 2020.

Principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Model town, Mona Singh and principal of Millennium World School Gurpreet Kaur Chandhok were also present on the occasion. She said that the application covers the curriculum of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of School Education(CBSE).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}