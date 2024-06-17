Singhpura flyover: Crawling pace of construction driving commuters up the wall

Commuters on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway have been facing harassment for over two years due to unending construction of the Singhpura flyover in Zirakpur. The ongoing construction on the crucial traffic lifeline often leaves commuters stuck in traffic bottlenecks. (HT photo)

Construction of the project, which commenced in April 2022, remains unfinished even in June 2024.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Consequently, people travelling to and from Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, are left harrowed due to the incessant traffic bottleneck, going several kilometres long at times.

Project manager Chanchal Verma mentioned that the project, originally set for an 18-month deadline, has been delayed by over eight months.

The ₹45-crore project, meant to ease traffic, has instead added to the miseries of residents and commuters after missing its November deadline.

Rajan Singh, a Singhpura resident, said, “The government should complete the project as soon as possible. Its slow progress has led to worse traffic conditions. We think twice before getting out on the roads due to the long jams and usual heavy traffic due to the ongoing project.”

Whereas, workers at the construction site claimed that the project would take another year for completion.

Among the worst hit are local businesses, as parking remains in a state of delirium and dust from the construction makes it next to impossible for food stalls to attract customers.

Gurpreet Singh, a businessman from Zirakpur, commented, “ My business has been reduced by 60-70%. Traffic is a huge problem. Dust and parking are major issues which have reduced the footfall. Residents and the business owners are hassled and want the construction to finish soon.”

Construction workers blamed adverse weather for the snail’s pace of construction.

Meanwhile, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Pradeep Atri claimed that the project has been delayed due to land acquisition issue. “There is a land possession issue which needs to be resolved to complete the highway construction. We are waiting for the Supreme Court to pass an order regarding the land so that we can continue with the project. This is the reason why the project is on hold. We aim to complete the project in three months,” he said.

When asked about construction workers working without proper safety equipment in the burning heat, he claimed that despite providing security gears to workers, they often do not prefer using the provided equipment.

Atri also blamed the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Shambhu-Ambala border for heavy flow of traffic on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi highway, for which NHAI has doubled emergency and ambulance services.

However, Mohali superintendent of police (SP) traffic Harinder Singh Mann also voiced the same. “Traffic diverted due to the Shambhu border blockage is adding to the problem. All the vehicles are going through the construction area, making things even slower,” he added.