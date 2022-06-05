Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Single-use plastic banned in Punjab from July
chandigarh news

Single-use plastic banned in Punjab from July

The ban on single-use plastic from July is aimed to make Punjab greener and healthier, a senior government official the government’s decision on the occasion of World Environment Day
Single -use plastic banned in Punjab from July (Shutterstock)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 11:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Sunday announced to impose a ban on single-use plastic in the state from July.

During a virtual event to mark the World Environment Day, 2022, Rahul Tewari, secretary, science, technology and environment announced the state government’s decision.

He said that ban on single-use plastic will be imposed from July onwards to make Punjab greener and healthier.

Announcing to set up 55 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the state, the secretary said that these ultra-modern plants will reduce water pollution level to a certain extent and the treated water can be used for cultivation and other allied activities.

“The state government has started online monitoring of industrial units by installing meters as well as online monitoring stations to check water and air pollution level,” Tiwari said.

To institutionalise Shaheed Bhagat Singh Punjab state environment award for outstanding contribution towards environment protection, he said that this award will recognise the outstanding work done by the individuals and organisations for the preservation of natural resources.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP