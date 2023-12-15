‘Sins’ can never be forgiven: Mann on Sukhbir’s apology

Slamming SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for his apology over the sacrilege incidents, Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that ‘sins’ can never be forgiven.

Speaking during his visit to Hoshiarpur, Mann said that people of Punjab would never forgive the Badals for their ‘sins’.

Raising question over Sukhbir’s apology, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that mistakes can be forgiven, but not crimes.

Sandhwan said that it is very necessary to see the purpose of Sukhbir Badal behind this apology.

He alleged that in 2015, a series of incidents of desecration of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib took place but the Akali government adopted a ‘completely negligent attitude’, which emboldened the anti-social elements.

“Sukhbir Singh Badal, the then home minister, used to say that nothing happens in Punjab without their knowledge and orders. But due to their negligence, these incidents continued and the Badal government did not catch any of the conspirators and accused,” he said in a statement.

The AAP leader said that Sukhbir Badal has apologised for the sacrilege incidents for his political interests but who will apologise for Gurjit Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh killed in a peaceful protest for the justice in sacrilege incidents.

“When will he apologise for Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing?” he asked. He said if Sukhbir truly wants to repent, then he should leave active politics and bow down at Akal Takht and in front of the Sikh Sangat.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang accused Sukhbir of shedding crocodile tears. Addressing a press conference here, he said the SAD chief was apologising after eight years. He said the SAD did not care about the Sikhs and Panth, and the people of Punjab had punished the party and the Badal family by completely rejecting them. “The Akali Dal does not have any political ground in Punjab, and they are a totally irrelevant party,” he claimed.

