Sippy Sidhu Murder case: CBI court accepts revision petition by Sippy’s kin in Chandigarh

The special court of CBI has allowed the protest petition filed by Sippy Sidhu’s kin and directed the lower court to take “necessary action”. The court has also directed police officers-- inspector Poonam Dilawari and former ASP Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, to appear before the court on the next date of hearing--March 1. (HT File Photo)

Sippy’s brother had filed the protest petition, seeking action against Dilawari and Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, for allegedly destroying evidence in the case.

In February 2023, terming it non-maintainable and infructuous, a special judicial magistrate, CBI, had dismissed the protest petition filed by the kin of Sippy Sidhu, a national shooter and lawyer who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park in September 2015.

The complainant moved for revision in the special court of CBI.

On Monday, the special CBI court observed: “A perusal of the protest petition, as filed by the present revisionist goes to show that it had been filed when an untrace report had been filed by the CBI against all the accused persons, and in the said protest petition, the complainant has discussed a lot of evidence, which had even come in the original untrace report filed by the CBI, which was also discussed during the above arguments of the revisionist counsel.”

The judgment states that as a result, the learned magistrate could not have simply overlooked all the said evidence and in one line could not have come to the conclusion that the protest petition was not maintainable or was infructuous and by doing so he has fell in error.

The judgement mentions that before committing the case, it was thus required from the learned magistrate that he appreciate the evidence that had been brought by the present revisionist as complainant in the protest petition, and only after discussing the same, to come to any conclusion.

Setting aside the order of special judicial magistrate, CBI, the special CBI judge remanded the case back for “necessary action” and appreciating afresh the allegations as levelled in the protest petition against the Dilawari and Sidhu of the present revision, and to pass afresh order therein, and then commit the case.

The respondents – Dilawari and Sidhu were also directed to appear before the court of learned special judicial magistrate, CBI, Chandigarh, along with their counsels on March 1.