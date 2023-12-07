Sippy Sidhu murder case: Kalyani seeks evidence collected by Chandigarh Police

Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippu Sidhu murder case, has filed a plea in the CBI court hearing the murder trial, seeking directions to CBI to supply documents collected by Chandigarh Police as evidence during the course of investigation, in compliance of high court’s May 8 order.

Kalyani’s counsel also sought documents submitted by CBI with the untraced report and the entire set of electronic data, as directed by the high court, in a time-bound manner.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. His family has maintained that Kalyani, daughter of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Sabina (retd), killed him as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

The case was initially probed by the Chandigarh Police, but in 2016, it was transferred to CBI. The central agency had at one point of time also filed an “untraced report”. But in June 2022, she was arrested by CBI and later charged with murder. Since September 2022, Kalyani has been out on bail.

On May 8 this year, the high court had allowed Kalyani’s plea, wherein she had sought access to copies of documents,electronic data and articles “not relied upon” by CBI in the challan, along with those “relied upon” by the agency in the untraced report filed in 2020.

But the probe agency challenged this before the Supreme Court (SC) through a special leave petition (SLP). On December 1, SC stayed HC’s May 8 order asking CBI to provide all documents to Kalyani.

Now, Kalyani’s counsel, in her plea before the trial court, stated that SC had stayed supply of only documents “not relied upon” by CBI, as contained in para 17 of HC’s May order.

Stating that no further leverage be granted to CBI to “adopt any evasive techniques to defeat the end of justice and sabotage the trial”, the counsel sought supply of all documents, except those referred to in para 17 of HC’s order, to ensure that Kalyani gets a fair trial.

