Sippy Sidhu murder case: Supreme Court issues notice to Kalyani over SLP filed by CBI

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in the 2015 Sippy Sidhu murder case, following a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the bail granted to her by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The matter was taken up by the bench of justice Aniruddha Bose and justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Monday, and the court gave permission to file SLPs and issued notice to Kalyani. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The matter is now listed for May 12. Earlier on March 13, the bench of justice Sanjiv Khanna and justice MM Sundresh had directed that the SLP be listed before a bench where one of them was not a member.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. The CBI in its chargesheet has accused Kalyani of killing Sidhu after their relationship turned sour, citing direct evidence against her.

The murder trial is underway in the court of special CBI judge Jagjit Singh.

