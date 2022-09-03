Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. Kalyani is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.
The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday’s hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani’s counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Kalyani, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, had approached the high court for bail on July 27 after her plea was dismissed by a trial court. She was arrested on June 15 after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive.”
Kalyani has argued that the trial court failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner since it filed an ‘untraced report’ in December 2020. The plea also claims that the petitioner has been targeted only on the basis of allegations levelled by Sippy’s family.
The CBI has opposed Kalyani’s bail arguing that if given bail she would “definitely” try to influence, threaten, desist or win over the witnesses. The investigating agency has claimed that it has found strong evidence of Kalyani’s presence at the Sector-27 park where the 34-year-old victim, her old friend, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. Sippy’s family has alleged that Kalyani had him murdered as they had turned down her marriage proposal. The CBI had registered an FIR on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
