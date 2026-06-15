SIR to begin in Haryana from June 15

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Sunday said that as per the directions of the Election Commission (EC), the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will start in the state from June 15 and booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification of voters and collect enumeration forms from June 15 to July 14.

According to the CEO, BJP has so far appointed 15,808 booth level agents (BLA-2), Congress (12,855), Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appointed 270 BLAs, INLD (217), and 214 by other political parties. (File)

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Addressing a press conference, the CEO said the last large-scale house-to-house voter verification exercise in the state was conducted in 2002. So far, 64.7% mapping work has been completed. The objective of the campaign is to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral roll to update records relating to deceased or shifted voters, and to make the voter list more accurate, transparent, and error-free, he said.

According to the CEO, BJP has so far appointed 15,808 booth level agents (BLA-2), Congress (12,855), Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appointed 270 BLAs, INLD (217), and 214 by other political parties.

“A BLA can submit up to 50 enumeration forms to a BLO each day,” he said.

The CEO said Haryana has 20,655,929 registered voters and 20,629 polling stations have been established. He said the BLOs have been appointed at all polling stations and will visit every household to verify voter details. The enumeration form provided to voters must be duly filled, signed, and returned to the BLO.

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{{^usCountry}} “As per the EC directions, voters whose completed forms are not received will be excluded from the draft electoral roll,” CEO said, adding that BLOs will make at least three attempts to contact each household. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As per the EC directions, voters whose completed forms are not received will be excluded from the draft electoral roll,” CEO said, adding that BLOs will make at least three attempts to contact each household. {{/usCountry}}

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If family members are unavailable, the BLO will place the enumeration form under the door and leave a notice containing their name and mobile number, enabling the concerned voter to contact them.

He said that in cases where automatic verification is not possible through available records, voters may establish their eligibility and verify their details through these documents. The citizens who attain the age of 18 years on July 1, 2026, will also be eligible to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

Sreenivas stated that the draft electoral roll will be published on July 21, 2026. Thereafter, claims and objections will be accepted from July 21 to August 20, and all such cases will be disposed of by September 18. The final electoral roll will be published on September 22, 2026, he said.

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Appealing to all recognised political parties to appoint booth level agents at every polling station, the CEO said that this will further strengthen transparency and fairness in the revision process. He urged citizens to fully cooperate with BLOs, fill the enumeration forms accurately, sign them, and submit them on time to ensure that their names remain securely included in the electoral roll.

Documents required

The Election Commission has specified 11 categories of documents for voter verification.

Identity cards or Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) issued to regular employees and pensioners of the central government, state government or public sector undertakings

Identity cards, certificates or other documents issued before July 1, 1987, by the Government of India, local authorities, banks, post offices, LIC, or public sector undertakings

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Birth certificates issued by a competent authority; passports; matriculation or other educational certificates issued by recognised boards or universities; domicile certificates issued by competent state authorities

Forest rights certificates

OBC, SC, ST, or other caste certificates issued by competent authorities

Entries in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), wherever applicable

Family registers maintained by state or local authorities; and government-issued land or house allotment certificates.