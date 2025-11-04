Sirmaur district’s first KV to open in Paonta Sahib: Himachal education minister

The first Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sirmaur district will be opened in Paonta Sahib for which land had been selected, informed education minister Rohit Thakur on Monday after inspecting the site selected for the same in Haripur, Tohna. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

The education minister said that for the first KV of Sirmaur 80 bighas of land has been selected in Haripur Tohna, of which approximately 27 bighas have been designated for the KV.

He said that to strengthen the educational infrastructure, instil confidence in students and provide equal educational opportunities, the state government has introduced English medium education in all government schools from the first grade. “To further improve the quality of education, 100 government senior secondary schools will be affiliated with the CBSE board in the upcoming academic session,” said Thakur.

Education minister Rohit Thakur also inaugurated the state-level under-19 cultural programme for boys and girls at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Amboya, in Sirmaur district. Speaking on the occasion, the Rohit said that sports and cultural activities are as important as education for the all-round development of students. Himachal’s folk culture is renowned worldwide and gives us a distinct identity. He said that Bishu fairs are held in Sirmaur, Shimla, and Solan districts of Himachal Pradesh, and the performances of Thoda groups are a major attraction during these fairs. Thoda sport is also linked to our rich culture, hence the decision to include Thoda sport in the Himachal Sports Organisation.