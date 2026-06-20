Sirsa: Lotus will bloom in Punjab under Modi’s leadership, says Saini

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to emerge as a strong force in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections due early next year, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday, claiming that people in the neighbouring state are looking to Haryana’s development model and welfare-oriented governance.

Responding to questions on law and order, Saini accused opposition parties of indulging in politics rather than constructive engagement. (HT Photo)

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“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lotus will bloom in Punjab as well,” Saini said while interacting with the media after chairing the district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting in Sirsa.

He said that the “double-engine government” in Haryana has implemented welfare schemes benefiting every section of society and that these efforts are being widely discussed across Punjab.

While taking aim at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Saini alleged that the present government in the neighbouring state had secured votes through “tall promises” but had failed to deliver on public expectations. “The people of Punjab want development and good governance. They have been left to fend for themselves, but they are now looking for a credible alternative,” he said.”

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{{^usCountry}} On the issue of the NEET re-examination, the CM reiterated the government’s decision to provide free Haryana Roadways bus travel to NEET candidates so they can reach their examination centres without difficulty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the issue of the NEET re-examination, the CM reiterated the government’s decision to provide free Haryana Roadways bus travel to NEET candidates so they can reach their examination centres without difficulty. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to questions on law and order, Saini accused opposition parties of indulging in politics rather than constructive engagement. He claimed that law and order had deteriorated during previous Congress governments and asserted that his government would not compromise on public safety.

Earlier, the CM also inspected a Jan Kalyan Camp organised to mark the completion of 12 years of the Modi-led central government. Reviewing the camp, Saini directed officials to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of government schemes.

Saini said that both the Centre and the Haryana government are committed to uplift the people and that technology-driven governance has helped curb corruption while ensuring direct transfer of benefits to beneficiaries.

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During the grievance committee meeting, the CM heard 15 grievances and solved 12, while three were kept pending for further action. Saini also directly called two complainants who were not present at the meeting to understand their concerns firsthand.

One of them, Sanjay Kumar of Fatehpur Jatawali village, had complained about the alleged faulty construction of a siphon on a canal distributor. After speaking with him over the phone, Saini ordered the constitution of a three-member committee under the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report at the next meeting.

In another case, Nirmal Kaur, whose husband Virender Pal, a pharmacist in the AYUSH department, died in February 2026, had alleged delays in receiving post-death benefits and assistance. The CM personally spoke to Nirmal Kaur over the phone and assured to resolve her issue at the earliest.