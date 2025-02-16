Sirsa man held in online part-time job scam in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly duping people in an online part-time job scam, police said on Saturday.The accused was identified as 31-year-old Raj Kumar, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana. The matter came to light when police received a complaint that Kumar had duped a man of ₹3.30 lakh assuring higher returns on investment, police said. Kumar has reportedly committed cyber fraud across 23 states and 85 complaints are registered against him, police said. (HT File)

The complainant told the police that he got in touch with the accused through social media where he offered him a part-time job of liking and sharing videos and promised him commissions in return, police said. Later, the accused convinced the complainant to make the investment. Once they received the money, they shut down all communication and deleted social media groups.

Kumar has reportedly committed cyber fraud across 23 states and 85 complaints are registered against him, police said.”An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up,” Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh in a statement said.

He further said that the accused was tracked in Sirsa and was apprehended.

“We recovered a mobile phone, two active SIM cards, and a debit card from the accused. Investigations revealed that ₹1.4 crore in suspicious transactions had passed through his bank account,” said the DCP.