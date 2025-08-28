Sirsa vulnerable to drug trafficking: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that Sirsa district remains vulnerable to drug smuggling as the district is bordering Punjab and Rajasthan. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In a statement placed on the table of the House, in response to Congress MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal’s (Ellenabad) query about steps taken to curb the menace of drug abuse in Sirsa district, Saini said that to counter this challenge, the state government has implemented strict enforcement, community awareness, and rehabilitation initiatives to control both supply and demand.

As per the written reply, a total of 952 NDPS cases were registered in Sirsa district between January 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025, resulting in 1,680 arrests. Large quantities of narcotics seized, included heroin (19 kg) ganja(40 kg), opium (49 kg) and cocaine (24

grams). Additionally, pharmaceutical drugs seized include 8,073 tablets, 30 capsules and 2 bottles.

The government said that this year 23 habitual drug traffickers have been detained under the PIT NDPS Act. A total of 38 medical stores have been sealed by Dabwali police till July 31 for violations related to illegal drug distribution.

Haryana assembly asks media to discourage glorification of criminals

The Haryana assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed an official resolution directing the media to refrain from any form of glorification of criminals and gangsters.

A government spokesperson said that as per the resolution, names and photographs of gangsters and criminals “should not be published under any circumstances.”

The development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar moved the resolution stating that glorifying criminals projects their image as heroes in the minds of the youth.

The House passed the resolution unanimously and urged media platforms to consciously discourage the tendency of glorifying criminals.

“Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan also associated himself with the resolution and assured the House that it would be conveyed to all media platforms on behalf of the Haryana assembly,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

No discrimination with sportspersons

Haryana’s minister of state for sports Gaurav Gautam on Wednesday stoutly refuted the Congress allegations about discrimination by the state in awarding cash prizes and government jobs to medal-winning sportspersons.

Replying to a calling attention notice of Congress MLA Induraj Singh Narwal on “discrimination with medal-winning sportspersons of Haryana”, Gautam said that since 2014, 16,409 sportspersons had been given cash awards totalling over ₹641 crore.

He said the government has regularly awarded cash prizes to medal winners in the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian/Para Asian Games, and other championships in accordance with the state’s policies.

He said the BJP government has been awarding ₹6 crore, ₹4 crore, and ₹2.5 crore to these medal winners, and ₹15 lakh to the participants.

Assembly pays tributes to Vaishno Devi landslide victims

Haryana assembly on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the Vaishno Devi landslide and other recent natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Energy and transport minister Anil Vij moved a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha, expressing grief over the loss of lives and property in the incidents in Vaishno Devi, Doda, and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other affected places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Members of the House stood up to observe a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the disasters.

Saini orders statewide review of enforcement on illegal colonies in last 3 years

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed strong displeasure over the report submitted by the Sirsa district town planner (DTP) regarding illegal colonies, saying that he will soon review the matter again.

The chief minister has also directed officials to urgently compile details of enforcement actions taken against illegal colonies across the state during the past three years. He will convene a meeting shortly to review the report, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

On August 23 Saini visited Dabwali town in Sirsa district to flag off the “youth marathon”. Prior to the event, he chaired a meeting with district administration officials to review ongoing development works in the area.

During this meeting, the chief minister sought details of action taken against illegal colonies. In his report, the DTP informed that 32 illegal colonies had been identified in Sirsa in the last three years. However, only 9 FIRs were registered, out of which 6 were later cancelled.

“Dissatisfied with this response, the chief minister directed that a comprehensive status report of enforcement action against illegal colonies across Haryana over the past three years be prepared without delay. He has said that he will personally review the matter in detail soon,” the spokesperson said.