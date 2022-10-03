Sisodia visits Adampur, lists AAP’s achievements in education, health sector

: Claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the next government in Haryana, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday asked the voters of Adampur constituency in Hisar to elect their party’s nominee in the bypoll to the assembly seat for a better education and health sector.

The by-election to the Adampur constituency was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as the Congress legislator after joining BJP.

Addressing a ‘shiksha adhikar panchayat’ in Balsamand village in Adampur, Sisodia said Haryana’s son and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has changed the life and future of many students and people in Delhi.

“I urge you to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal. We will build world class schools and hospitals in Haryana. Before AAP came to power in Delhi, the schools were in dilapidated condition but now the government schools are better than private ones,” he said.

“If you want to improve your children’s future then cast your vote for AAP nominee in the bypoll,” he said, adding that other parties will seek votes by dividing people on caste lines, while AAP seeks votes on education and health issues.

Sisodia alleged that leaders of the ruling BJP in the state were involved in hooliganism and none of them talks about building schools and hospitals.

He said that people of the state want to get rid of all traditional parties.

“The voters of Adampur had elected Bhajan Lal and he became the chief minister of the state. He brought pride for the Adampur constituency but his son Kuldeep Bishnoi did nothing and sought votes on his name. Now, Kuldeep’s son is seeking votes on his grandfather’s name. People of this constituency will not promote dynasty politics as Kuldeep Bishnoi has been fooling them for the last 24 years,” he said. ENDS