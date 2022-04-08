Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram

Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a war of words on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Sidodia said, “Fearing the increasing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to replace its failed CM in Himachal and make Anurag Thakur take reins for four months. But whatever tactics the BJP adopts, the people of Himachal have made up their mind to give a chance to honest politics.”

Sisodia’s assertions came a day after AAP’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow at Jai Ram’s home turf in Mandi to launch their campaign in the hill state.

Refuting Sisodia’s claim on AAP’s rising popularity in HP, Jai Ram said, “AAP had created much hype that a lot of people will participate in their maiden rally, but there were just 2,000-3,000 people. There was four times higher attendance at BJP’s foundation day function which was also held in Mandi. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur, who reached Shimla after spending two days in Mandi, also denied that the party high command had plans to remove him. Former BJP president and state finance commission chief Satpal Singh Satti said that AAP’s leaders are liars and people should not pay heed to their statements.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national vice-president and party’s regional in-charge Saudan Singh held a series of meetings at BJP headquarters Deep Kamal in Shimla.

AAP roadshow has scared BJP, Cong: Jain

Delhi health minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election in-charge for Himachal, Satyendar Jain, on Thursday said that AAP’s successful roadshow in Mandi has scared both BJP and the Congress.

He said that the AAP roadshow also reflected the public mood in the hill-state and the undercurrent against the traditional political parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AAP will end Congress and BJP’s duopoly and form the government in Himachal, which will eradicate corruption, unemployment and create better education and health infrastructure in the state,” said Jain. He added that AAP has emerged as a strong alternative to BJP and will uproot them in Himachal too. Jain said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wiped off corruption within 20 days of taking reins and they will replicate same in Himachal. He said that if voted to power, they will work to mobilise resources and provide job opportunities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON