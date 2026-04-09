Siswan farmhouses: HC questions delay in land usage survey by Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has questioned Punjab government over land usage survey in the areas of Siswan village as mandated in a judgment by the Supreme Court in 2014.

As per affidavit, the land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, would be regulated by the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Learned counsel for the State of Punjab as well as learned counsel for the respondent/GMADA are, therefore, directed to file fresh affidavits explaining as to why the requisite survey to ascertain the actual usage of denotified lands, could not be conducted in the last 12 long years?,” the bench of justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said while fixing the next date of hearing for April 28.

The controversy is about GMADA issuing show cause notices and registering criminal cases against those who have carried out constructions—mainly farmhouses, in the vicinity of Siswan forest area in Mohali.

During the hearing, senior advocate, Amit Jhanji had pointed out that a survey was to be conducted by the state ascertain correct usage of land in all villages situated within Mohali district in terms of the order dated May 21, 2014, passed by the Supreme Court and a high court bench in May 28, 2014. However, without carrying out this exercise, the administration is terming the constructions as illegal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the same, the high court has now asked the respondents to explain the delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the same, the high court has now asked the respondents to explain the delay. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The court was hearing a PIL in which allegations have been levelled of construction and other activities in Siswan area on delisted forest land use not in conformity with the norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was hearing a PIL in which allegations have been levelled of construction and other activities in Siswan area on delisted forest land use not in conformity with the norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Initially, the matter had come to court in March 2025, wherein allegations were levelled that a restaurant had come up on de-listed forest land without requisite permissions and against the land use meant for de-listed areas. Later, on scope of the proceedings were enlarged and details were sought about other such properties in and around Siswan and Mohali district. The area, which falls in the foothills of Shivalik hills has a large number of farm houses of influential persons of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, the matter had come to court in March 2025, wherein allegations were levelled that a restaurant had come up on de-listed forest land without requisite permissions and against the land use meant for de-listed areas. Later, on scope of the proceedings were enlarged and details were sought about other such properties in and around Siswan and Mohali district. The area, which falls in the foothills of Shivalik hills has a large number of farm houses of influential persons of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The administration has claimed that it has acted against the construction and other activities being done in violation of the norms. As many as 35 demolition drives over the past six-and-a-half months have been conducted at 450 unauthorised structures in different areas of Mohali. In all, 193 violators have identified and 40 odd FIRs registered against 59 violators.

As per recent affidavit of the government there was lack of coordination to implement the conditions imposed by the Centre while de-notifying land due to the involvement of multiple departments.

As per affidavit, the land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, would be regulated by the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation. As of the de-listed and agricultural land outside local bodies’ jurisdiction, it would be regulated by GMADA. The government affidavit had come after HC rap over allegations of failure to curb illegal construction in Siswan forest area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON