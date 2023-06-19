HPSSC paper leak case: Vigilance bureau SIT files fresh FIR against four persons

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau have discovered evidence of paper leak of Junior Engineer (Civil) exam conducted by erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur and registered a fresh FIR.

The paper leak racket was busted on December 23 when vigilance raided kingpin Uma Azad’s house. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Hamirpur police station of vigilance bureau in which a candidate Mukesh Kumar, kingpin Uma Azad’s agent Rajeet Singh, an ex-traffic inspector Ravi Kumar and the then secretary of HPSSC Jitender Kanwar has been named.

Notably, Kumar has been dismissed from services after it was revealed that the exam of traffic inspector was also leaked and he had cleared it by unfair means. He later turned an agent for the kingpin.

The commission had advertised 11 posts of JE (Civil) in the forest department in May 22. A total of 8,616 applications were received of which 7,177 were provisionally admitted. As many as 5,524 candidates appeared in the written screening exam held on September 10, 2022. The result of screening exam was declared on November 5, 2022 in which 36 candidates were shortlisted for document verification which was done on November 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the paper leak scam was busted before its final result which ultimately led to the government first suspending the HPSSC and then dissolving it. So far, the vigilance has registered nine FIRs into paper leak of various recruitment exams conducted by HPSSC. Earlier, on Friday the vigilance had revealed that question paper of Auction Recorder recruitment exam was also leaked in which kingpin Uma Azad’s elder son Nitin Azad was one of the toppers.

Uma Azad was posted in the secrecy branch of HPSSC and would leak the question paper. She is in judicial custody after her arrest in recruitment paper leak cases.

The paper leak racket was busted on December 23 when vigilance raided Azad’s house following a complaint filed by a candidate for Junior Office Assistant (IT) exam slated for December 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vigilance team had found the question papers of JOA (IT) and two more exams during the raid besides some cash.

The government suspended the HPSSC on December 26 and a SIT was conducted a thorough probe into the scam. In February, the state government dissolved HPSSC and HP Public Service Commission has been entrusted the responsibility to complete the process for pending recruitment exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON