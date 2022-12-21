SIT files second chargesheet in Moose Wala murder case

Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) probing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder filed a second chargesheet against seven more accused including gangster Deepak Mundi, who was part of shooters Haryana module that killed the singer.

Punjab police have filed a supplementary chargesheet against shooter Deepak alias Mundi, Kapil Pandit, Rajinder Joker, Manpreet Singh alias Mani Rayya, Mandeep Singh alias Toofan, Bittu Singh and Jagtar Singh.

A supplementary chargesheet was filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Mansa under Sections 302, 307, 341, 326, 148, 149, 427, 120-B, 109, 473, 212, 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act on December 5. Police have also submitted additional evidence against the accused persons, further investigation reports and forensic laboratory reports including arms and chemical reports along with the chargesheet.

On August 26, SIT had filed an 1850-page chargesheet was filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate at Mansa against 24 accused including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

On May 29, six shooters shot dead Moose Wala when he along with his cousin and friend, was driving in a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 kms away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

Now, SIT has charge-sheeted 31 persons in the FIR registered at Mansa city police station after the singer’s murder. Among those 27 are in police custody or in judicial custody. While four accused Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, and Lipin Nehra are in foreign countries. Sachin and Anmol have been detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya, respectively. Punjab police are following procedure for their extradition. Two shooters Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a police encounter at Amritsar.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said that the police have filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court in the Moose Wala murder case. “After completing the investigation against some accused a chargesheet was filed in the court along with other documents and reports. We are pursuing proclamation proceedings against the absconding accused. Meanwhile, further investigation in the case is under process,” he added.

Deepak Mundi was a part of the shooters’ Haryana module that killed Moose Wala, while Rajinder Joker is accused of providing shelter to the accused. The chargesheet claims that initially gangsters Mandeep Toofan and Mani Rayya were assigned the task to kill Moose Wala. “Even, they conducted reece of the singer along with two other accused Kapil Pandit and Sachin Thapan in February but failed to kill despite repeated attempts,” it reads.

Jagtar Singh is a neighbour of Moose Wala, who lives just 200 meters away from Moose Wala’s residence in Moosa village. He is accused of doing recce of Moose Wala. While Bittu has provided shelter to shooters before the murder and assisted them in conducting recce.

Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker were arrested from Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal, while they were attempting to escape to Nepal in September. While, Toofan and Rayya, who are close aides of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, were arrested Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) later in same month.

