Ludhiana gas leak: SIT not satisfied with replies of PPCB, MC officials, to summon them again

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Giaspura gas leak tragedy that claimed 11 lives, including two children, has been zeroing in on the industrial units within 500 metres of the spot. According to SIT members, they are not satisfied with the replies and information provided by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), municipal corporation (MC) and industry department officials and would summon them again. On Friday due to VIP visits in Ludhiana, the SIT did not summon anyone for the questioning. In the next few days, the team could call on some locals to record their statements (HT File Photo for representation)

The members added that as the matter is too technical, they might need the help of experts. They are planning to add some experts to the investigation.

According to the SIT members, though the police did not get any help from CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused behind flushing the effluents in the sewer pipes, it is suspected that a few of the industries, especially some electroplating units, are throwing the waste in the sewer pipes instead of transporting the same to treatment plants.

Earlier, on Wednesday and Thursday, the SIT had summoned and questioned various officers of the PPCB, MC and the industry department.

As many as 11 people had died after inhaling toxic gas at Sua road of Giaspura. Four days after the incident, the police are still groping in the dark as the source of the gas leak has not been found yet.

PPCB officials found factory owner burning waste material

On Thursday evening, PPCB officials conducted a checking at a factory in Focal Point (Phase 8) after they noticed smoke emitting from its chimney.

The PPCB officials found that the factory owner was using hosiery waste and other waste material in the furnace which is a violation. They have written to the department for action against the factory.

PPCB engineer Harpreet Singh stated that the department is conducting surprise checks in the industrial area to keep a tab on violation and pollution.

Junior engineer of the PPCB Varun Kumar noticed smoke emitting from the chimney of a factory and recorded a video with his mobile phone. He found the factory owner was using hosiery waste and other material in the factory which is banned. He informed the environmental engineer and filed a report.

The environmental engineer stated that the department will give a chance to the factory owner to submit his reply. The department will take appropriate action against the factory owner.

Kejriwal, Mann skip going to Giaspura, face flak

Both Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann came to Ludhiana on Friday to launch clinics but did not visit the site in Giaspura where a tragedy occurred just five days ago. As 11 people died due to a gas leak, residents of the area were expecting that the two seniormost leaders will visit them. “It is highly insensitive on part of both Kejriwal and Mann to not visit the place where 11 people have suffered such a tragic death only on Sunday. In Jalandhar, the leaders skipped going to Latifpura while in Ludhiana they did not bother to visit Giaspura. And they call themselves Aam Aadmi?” said Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.