SIT questions Takht Damdama sahib ex-jathedar

Chandigarh

The special investigation team led by ADGP LK Yadav, probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident, on Monday questioned Giani Kewal Singh, former jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib.

Giani Kewal Singh is a key witness in the case as he was reciting Gurbani when the incident took place. The SIT members questioned Singh for at least three hours.

The SIT has already held two rounds of questioning in Faridkot. It had questioned preachers Panthpreet Singh and Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale in two separate sittings.

Others, including top cops, including former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, and politicians, have also faced SIT questioning.