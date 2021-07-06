SIT quizzes Dhadrianwale, records his statement in Kotkapura firing case

The newly constituted special investigation team (SIT) quizzed Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale on Monday and recorded his statement in the Kotkapura police firing incident occurred on October 14, 2015.

A three-member team led by additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav reached the circuit house in Patiala and questioned Dhadrianwale, who is a key witness in the case, for nearly three hours.

It may be mentioned that the SIT called Dhadrianwale on July 2 to Faridkot to record his statement along with other preachers, Panthpreet Singh and Rupinder Singh Panjgrain, but he failed to appear before the SIT.

Dhadrianwale said the SIT came up with multiple questions on what actually happened on October 14, 2015, and what was the mood of protesters before the police action.

“I am recording my statement for the fourth time before different SITs since the incident, and briefed them what exactly happened and how the police resorted to lathi-charge, used tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the crowd,” he said.

“I have deposed of before the new SIT that not only the civil and police administration present at the spot, top senior police officials and political leaders of the then government were well aware of the ground situation. The police action was carried out with the approval of political leaders and top police officials,” Dhadrianwale said.

He said many leaders and officers may be denying that they had any information on the police action, but they (protesters) knew the reality.

“The SIT asked me about why this particular issue was raked up that much. I clearly told them that the matter was related with the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib which is supreme for the community,” he added.

Dhadrianwala was among other preachers who were booked for instigating protesters to attack police personnel. However, he was given a clean chit by former SIT chaired by IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh last year.

The preacher said the Sikh community was hopeful that the new SIT will take this matter to its logical conclusion.

caption: Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwala coming out after recording his statement with SIT at Patiala on Monday