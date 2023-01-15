SIT rules out terror angle in J&K prisons chief murder

Ruling out terror angle in the murder of HK Lohia, a former director general of Jammu and Kashmir prisons, in October last year, the police investigation in the case has found accused Yassir Ahmad was driven by ‘deep grudges’ against high-ranking officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jammu and Kashmir crime branch’s special investigation team (SIT) that carried out a detailed probe, including a narco analysis on Ahmad, concluded he was disturbed over self-assumed non-compliance with promises of a government job in lieu of services he rendered as a domestic help to Lohia, an official said.

The murder of Lohia, a 1992-batch IPS officer, had raised many eyebrows, especially after a little-known terror group, Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), claimed its responsibility. It was dismissed by the police as mere tactics of these outfits to own “everything shamelessly”.

During a detailed inquiry, the official said, the police could not find any link between Ahmad and any terror group. His detailed journey over the two years, after he left his home at Halla Dandrath of Ramban district in Jammu, was also chalked out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chargesheet said the accused, during the narco analysis conducted in Gujarat, showed that he had ‘deep grudges’ against authorities and felt ‘betrayed’, they said.

Ahmad, who has been charged under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 4/25 of the Arms Act, had been working at a private residence of Lohia since February last year.