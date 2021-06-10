SIT to investigate custodial death of Panipat man

A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the death of a 50-year-old man due to alleged police brutality while in custody at the Quila police station in Panipat.

A judicial inquiry has been initiated and the police have already arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharamvir and two others for murder. Superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the SIT will be headed by assistant superintendent of police Pooja Vashisth.

Sawan said, “The ASI has also been booked under the Prevention Of Corruption Act as the family members have alleged that he was demanding money to release the victim, Ayub Khan, a distant relative of a 25-year-old man Irshad Khan, who has been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage)of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage on May 27.

ASI Dharamvir, who was investigating the kidnapping, allegedly called Irashad’s relatives and friends to trace him. Ayub’s family said he was called to the police station and tortured by the officer and relatives of the woman.

He was interrogated on the roof of the police station building and died around 6.30pm on June 8, they alleged. Ayub worked in a floor mat manufacturing unit in Panipat’s industrial area.