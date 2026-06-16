SIT to look into firing on club owner; arrested gangster acted as key coordinator: Panchkula police

The district police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the June 3 firing incident, in which Panchkula club owner Rattan Lubana (30), a close relative of a municipal councillor from ward number 1, was targeted by shooters allegedly linked to fugitive gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar. Lubana had reportedly received threats in the past.

Shooter sent to 7-day police custody; another, who was injured in encounter, under treatment. (HT File)

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According to police officials, gangster Shakeel Ansari, who was recently apprehended by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) after an encounter in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, is suspected to have acted as a key handler between the shooters and Rohit Godara. Shakeel was allegedly involved in recruiting shooters and arranging logistical support and weapons for gang operations. Police said shooter Jaspreet Singh (34) of Ludhiana was allegedly in direct contact with Shakeel, who guided him in executing the attack.

As part of the investigation, the SIT recently visited Sri Ganganagar to gather details regarding Shakeel’s role in the Panchkula firing. Police are also exploring the possibility of bringing him to Panchkula on a production warrant for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh (18) of Hoshiarpur, one of the accused shooters, has been remanded to seven days of police custody. Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amrinder Singh said police are questioning him to identify other associates and uncover the broader conspiracy. The second accused, Jaspreet Singh, remains under treatment and will be formally arrested and interrogated after his discharge, he said. Police said no previous criminal record has been found against Harpreet so far, while Jaspreet was found involved in two criminal cases registered against him in the past.

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{{^usCountry}} Shakeel, a resident of Dhanda Khurd’s Durga Colony in Ludhiana, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the June 11 encounter with the AGTF. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shakeel, a resident of Dhanda Khurd’s Durga Colony in Ludhiana, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the June 11 encounter with the AGTF. A pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession. {{/usCountry}}

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The Panchkula firing incident took place around 12.30 am on June 3 outside Swiss Lounge in Sector 5, Panchkula, where Lubana is one of the partners. Lubana, who also owns another club in the same sector and one in Sector 26, Chandigarh, sustained bullet injuries to his left arm and back, while his associate Lalit suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The motorcycle-borne assailants, captured on CCTV cameras, allegedly fired multiple rounds before fleeing. Both accused were arrested by Panchkula police within hours after an encounter during which they allegedly opened fire on the police party. During initial questioning, the accused reportedly confessed that they had been sent by Rohit Godara to eliminate Lubana. Police recovered two semi-automatic 9mm pistols — a Glock and a Zigana — from their possession.

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Two FIRs were registered in connection with the firing and the subsequent police encounter. Following the attack, Lubana’s family allegedly received a phone call from Rohit Godara, who accused the victim of helping rival groups earn crores through a land deal.

Police are now focusing on establishing the complete chain of command behind the attack and identifying all individuals involved in the conspiracy.