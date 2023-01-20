SIT to probe rape case against Yamunanagar ASI

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:52 AM IST

SP Mohit Handa on Thursday said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe rape charges against Yamunanagar ASI. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Days after an assistant sub-inspector-rank (ASI) police personnel posted in Yamunanagar was booked under rape charges, SP Mohit Handa on Thursday said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted in the matter.

He added that the SIT under DSP, Radaur, Rajat Gulia will also probe the allegations against the complainant woman.

The copy of the FIR against the woman registered at Sector 17 HUDA police station last week was not available till writing of this report.

On January 12, the cop, Suresh Kumar, who was attached with the Chhachhrauli police station as in-charge of the Dial 112 emergency service, was booked at women police station for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her with a job.

The DSP said the man was arrested on Monday and after remaining in remand for two days, he was sent to jail.

“Two days after the case was registered, the son of the ASI also lodged an FIR against the woman alleging extortion. Both cases are being probe by the SIT,” he added.

