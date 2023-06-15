Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Year on, chargesheet filed against two militants in Srinagar constable’s murder case

Year on, chargesheet filed against two militants in Srinagar constable’s murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 15, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Two active militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) accused of killing a police constable in Srinagar in May last year

Police’s state investigation unit (SIU) presented a chargesheet against two active militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) accused of killing a police constable in Srinagar last year.

A Srinagar-based constable was killed in the attack, while his daughter suffered injuries in the incident that took place in May last year. (HT File)
On May 24 last year, unidentified militants fired upon Saifullah Qadri and his daughter Safa Qadri of Malik Shab Soura, Srinagar. The policeman was killed in the attack, while his daughter, a minor, suffered injuries.

Sharing further details, police said three terrorists identified as Basit Ahmed Dar of Redwani Qaimou Kulgam, Momin Gulzar Mir of Firdous Colony Eidgah Srinagar and Adil Ahmed Parray of Badergund Ganderbal were found involved in the terror crime during the investigation.

“Besides, a scooter bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number used in the terrorist attack was also seized. One of the accused terrorists Adil Ahmed Parray was killed in an encounter with Police Srinagar at Sangam area of Srinagar last year in June. While as, the other two involved terrorists are still active and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the investigation shall continue under section 173 (8) CrPC.

Police said the charge sheet was presented before the National Investigation Agency court in Srinagar in the case registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, 7/27 IA Act 13, 16, 18, 20 & 38 UA(P)Act at the Soura police station on Wednesday.

