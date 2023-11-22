Six accused held for drug peddling, possessing illegal weapon

The Khanna police arrested six persons for alleged drug peddling in three separate cases and recovered a 3.5 kg opium and an illegal pistol along with two magazines from their possession. According to the police, the accused hired the car from Kashmiri Gate Delhi for Jalandhar. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Yusuf Ali, 34, Shamsool Hasan, 43- both residents of Uttar Pradesh; Salim Khan, 50, of Patiala, Inderjit Singh alias Inder, 46, of Khanna, Mohit Jagota, 21, of Jassian Road of Ludhiana and Divanshu Dhir,19, of Jassian Road of Ludhiana.

The Doraha Police arrested Yusuf and Shamsool and recovered 2 kg opium from their possession. A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Doraha Police station.

The duo was arrested near PUNSUP godown at Kaddu Chowk following a tip-off. The police stopped the accused who were travelling in a car for checking. When frisked, the police recovered 2 kg opium from their possession.

According to the police, the accused hired the car from Kashmiri Gate Delhi for Jalandhar.

In another case, the Doraha Police arrested Mohit and Divanshu and recovered an illegal pistol from their possession. The accused were going towards Doraha bus stand when the police stopped them for checking. The police recovered a pistol and two magazines from their possession. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Doraha police station.

A team of Sadar Khanna police stopped a truck at Amloh Road for checking and recovered 1.5 kg opium from the possession of driver Salim Khan and his assistant Inderjit Singh. A case under section 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar Khanna police station.