Six arrested in Hoshiarpur for stealing ENA to make illicit liquor

Police and excise officials on Tuesday night apprehended six persons for allegedly stealing 40,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from tankers in Talwara’s Baringli village. The chemical spirit was meant to be used in preparing illicit liquor, police said.

A police party raided a dhaba in the village where the alcohol was been stolen from two tankers. Fifteen cans of the chemical had been loaded in two cars. The tanker and car drivers were arrested and the entire stock was seized, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said Narinder Lal, alias Rinku, a resident of Sohal in Gurdaspur district, and Rakesh Baba of Gangwal, Kangra, were habitual offenders and had several smuggling cases registered against them. The other accused included Gurcharan Singh of Tanda Churian (Hoshiarpur), Gurvinder Singh and Dara Khan of Patiala and Dinesh of Dinanagar.

The SSP said one of the accused told the police that Rohit of Gurdaspur was the kingpin of the gang. Raids were on to nab him, the SSP said, adding the chemical was to be smuggled to Baddi and Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh for manufacturing illicit liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 379, 380, 328 and 420 the IPC and 61, 63, 71-1-14 of the Excise Act.