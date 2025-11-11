Six booked after realtor attacked, robbed in Mohali

A property businessman was attacked and robbed of cash and gold in Zirakpur on Sunday evening, allegedly following a property dispute. The victim, who sustained injuries, was taken to Dhakoli civil hospital for treatment (HT Photo)

According to the complaint, the realtor, Shanky Singla, who owns around 100 flats in the Dev Bhoomi, Nabha, Zirakpur area and sells them to property dealers, said that Arun Bhagotra had earlier approached him and sold one of his flats to a man named Jasbir without his consent. Shanky alleged that Arun had already taken money from Jasbir for the flat but never informed him about the deal.

The victim told police that Arun and his son visited his office on Sunday and told him that ₹25 lakh was in his account and that Jasbir had asked for the amount to be handed over. “They said since the deal was done, I should pay Jasbir. I had already given ₹10 lakh earlier and agreed to pay ₹15 lakh more after a few days,” Shanky said.

However, when he was returning home in his car, he was intercepted by a group of men. One of them threw a brick at his vehicle, forcing him to stop. The men pulled him out by his collar, assaulted him, and looted ₹4 lakh kept in the dashboard along with his gold chain. The victim cried for help, after which people gathered, and the accused fled the spot.

Shanky, who sustained injuries, was taken to Dhakoli civil hospital for treatment. He further alleged that Arun has been living in one of his flats without selling it, despite promising to do so. “He told me that if I don’t transfer the flat in his name, he would kill me and my family,” Shanky claimed in his statement.

Police have registered a case against Bhagotra, his son Riyan, and four unidentified men under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(2), 3(5), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Zirakpur police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers and verify the property dispute claims.